Brooks, Larry Vinson

Larry Vinson Brooks, age 69 of Mt. Juliet, died June 7, 2019. Larry was the son of the late Alfred Brooks and Willie Mae Saddler. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jamie Carver Brooks; grandmother, Maude “Granny” Saddler; sister, Meccie Threalkill; and brothers, Allen Brooks, Walter Brooks, Tony Saddler and Jeffrey Saddler.

He leaves to mourn his passing: Brother – James (Maxine) Brooks; Loving Mother-in-law – Grace Carver; Sisters-in-law – Jackie Carver, Thomessa Saddler and Fatima Evans; Special nephews – Anthony Saddler, Tristan Alexander and Aiden Evans; Uncles – James (Mae) Oldham and Curry Oldham; Aunt – Katherine Garrett; Several additional nieces and nephews; Devoted Cousins – Audrey Joyner and Joann Gaines (sitter); Many other cousins and friends; Beloved pets – Niecy and Daisy.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Rutland Community Cemetery.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com