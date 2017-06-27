Nita Brooks, age 66, passed away on June 21, 2017. The Celebration of Life was 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Mrs. Brooks loved quilting, cooking, sewing, reading, and boating, especially with her family. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Earl “Skip” Brooks, daughter Angela Doyle (Michael), step-son Michael Todd Brooks, grandchildren Amanda Doyle and Liam Doyle, and siblings Patricia Fuxa-Stout (Floyd) and John Stone III. She is preceded in death by parents John and Patricia Woods Stone. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
Brooks, Nita
