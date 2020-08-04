Brown, Debbie

Debbie Brown, age 62 of Old Hickory, passed away July 26, 2020. A funeral service was held Aug. 3 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by sons, James Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey, Michael Ramsey, Adam Brown, and Thomas Brown; granddaughters, Aurora Ramsey and Delilah Ramsey; mother, Myra Caruthers; brother, William Thomas (Leeann) Caruthers, Jr.; sister, Catherine (John) Joor; father of her children, Ed Brown. She was preceded in death by father, William T. Caruthers.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.