Brown, Frederick “Fred”

Frederick “Fred” Brown, age 74, passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Reva Brown; sisters, Teresa Brown and Judy Allen; and brother, Tim Brown. He is survived by wife of 52 years, Mary Brown; children, Frederick Layne (Christie) Brown, Lori Beth (Jay) Horvath and Libby Ann (Justin) O’Guin; sisters, Betty (Don) Hester, Barbara (Doug) Foley, Diana (Melvin) Underwood and Gerri McCoy; brothers, Keith (Debbie) Brown and Arnold (Cheryl) Griffee; grandchildren, Travis (Amber) Horvath, Holden Horvath, Sophia Horvath, Cade Brown, Austin Strong, Bella Brown, Abby O’Guin and Griffin O’Guin; great-grandchildren, Ashton Kipp and Kinleigh Horvath; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday, Dec. 20 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com