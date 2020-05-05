Brown, Gertie Pearl Williams

Gertie Pearl Williams Brown left this earthly world April 27, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. Gertie was born on March 7, 1938, and was a lifelong resident of Mt. Juliet.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lelan and Louise Phillips Williams; her husband, Joseph Edwin Brown; son, Thomas Anthony “Tony” Brown; and brother, George Williams. Left to cherish her memory and forever miss her presence are her sons, Joe (Kay) Brown and Bob (Jody) Brown; grandchildren, Elijah (Corri) Brown, Ashley (Robert) Post, Levi Brown and his fiance Maria Martin, and Erin Brown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lydia, Eli, Luke, Claire and Kate; and brother, Tommy Williams; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. The family especially thanks the caregivers who cared for Gertie at home and Carrick Glen Memory Care.

Graveside services were held April 30 in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. The family of Mrs. Brown understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wished to show their love and support in person were unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.partlowchapel.com. The delayed recording of the graveside service can also be found on the website. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice, 400 Royal Parkway, Nashville. Tn. 37214.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007