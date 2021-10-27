BROWN, Jimmy Leo

Jimmy Leo Brown, 84, of Mt. Juliet passed away on Oct. 22. He was born in Mt. Juliet, the child of, Hay-den Owen and Lula Mae Walker.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Hayden Owen and Lula Mae Walker, daughter, Cindy Brown; brother, Aubrey Brown; and sisters, Mildred Kidd and Liz Crabtree.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Brown, children, Bobby (Misty) Brown, Terry (Melinda) Brown, and Debbie Brown. Grandchildren, Christopher (Ashlie) Brown, Brandon (Cassie) Brown, Brittany (Dylan) Kelley, Amanda Brown, Crystal (Tyler) Parkerson; sisters, Betty Brasher and Linda Stephens (Jerry); brothers, John Brown (Betty) and Dallas Brown (Judy); and eight great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service were Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Mark McClure officiating.

Visitation was Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Christopher Brown, Brandon Brown, Dylan Kelley, Bill Stephens, Sonny Cowan, and Jeremy Conley serving as pallbearers and Bobby Wayne Brown & Terry Brown as Honorary Pallbearers.

