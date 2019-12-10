Brown, Joseph Edwin

Joseph Edwin Brown, age 83 of the Gladeville and Mt Juliet communities, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jordan Brown and Nannie Lou Harkreader; son, Thomas Anthony “Tony” Brown. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertie Pearl Brown; sons, Joe(Kay) Brown and Bob (Jody) Brown; grandchildren, Elijah(Corri) Brown, Ashley (Robert) Post, Levi Brown and his fiance Maria and Erin Brown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lydia, Eli, Luke, Claire, and Kate; numerous other loving family, friends and caregivers to whom the family sends a special thank you.

A funeral service was held Dec. 7 at Partlow Funeral Chapel, and interment was at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Mr. Brown and in honor of his wife Gertie Brown to Amedisys Hospice, 100 Physician’s Way, Suite 240, Lebanon, TN 37090.

