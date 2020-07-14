Brown, Joyce Ann

Joyce Ann Brown, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 11, 2020. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Corrine Eldridge; brother, Robert Eldridge; and sister, Alice Faye Stewart. She is survived by husband of 62 years, Charles Lindell Brown; children, Terri (Harold) Berry, Sandy (Randy) Johnson and Mark Damon (Darlene) Brown; brother, Joseph (Linda) Eldridge; grandchildren, Josh Madden and Bethany (Travis) Jenkins; great-grandchild, Amelia Madden; and fur baby, Cricket.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to: New Leash on Life at www.newleashonline.org/the-angel-fund

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com