Brown named Teacher of the Year

Mt. Juliet Elementary School teacher Tracy Brown was named Wilson County’s Teacher of the Year at a banquet held at Cumberland University Friday night. She was one of 30 Wilson County teachers nominated this year for the award.

This was the 20th Annual Wilson County Teacher of the Year Program, sponsored by CedarStone Bank and Wilson County Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Hyundai. The winners are chosen through an anonymous panel from Cumberland University.

Brown has taught English as a Second Language at MJE for four years, but has taught in Virginia and New York as well as Davidson and Sumner Counties.

Brown received her master’s degree in Reading from St. Bonaventure University in New York and got her ELL (English Learning Learners) Endorsement nine years ago while teaching at Metro Nashville schools.

As an ESL educator, Brown teaches the language to non-native English speakers.

She said MJE is special because the teachers she works with are flexible and open to trying new schedules. According to Brown, this is the first year she has worked in the classroom with other teachers as a cooperative learning experience. She said the new schedule helps meet the needs of her students better than having them for one block of time each day.

“They need to be immersed in their language all day with their peers, not just me and a few others,” she said. She said they learn so much from their peers just by listening, participating and getting involved.

Brown said she enjoys teaching ESL because everything is exciting to her students, and she loves seeing them realize their capabilities.

“Everything that is presented to them is magical,” she said. “They’re discovering new things and they’re excited about learning. It’s not just once or twice, it’s with everything.”

“I love working [at MJE],” she said. “I love my kids, I love getting to know their families and seeing them grow.”