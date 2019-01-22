Brown, Robert William

Robert William “Bob” Brown passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at age 84. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

He is survived by children Randy (Diane) Brown and Patti (Jeff) Callis; grandchildren Christina (Drew) Jackson, Henry Hunter Brown, Corey Callis, and Bethany (Jordan) Vanatta; and great-grandchildren Emily, Brody, Taylor, Aiden, Colton, and Analyn. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Melinda Sue Brown, and parents Alexander and Ernestine Brown.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.