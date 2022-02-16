BROWN, Sr., Carmon Mel

Carmon Mel Brown, Sr., 78, Hermitage, passed away Feb. 7, at his home surrounded by his loving fami-ly.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carroll Leslie Brown; sons Carmon Brown (Stacy) of Hermitage, Frank Brown (Marilee) of Crawford; grandson Campbell Brown of Nashville; granddaughters Cara Brown (Daniel) Pierce of Cleveland, Faith Brown, Hope Brown and Joy Brown of Hermitage, Sophia Brown and Alayna Brown of Franklin; great grandchildren Ruby Pierce and Silas Pierce of Cleveland; brother Mayfield (Teressa) Brown of Cleveland; brother-law Eldon (Carolyn) Leslie of Cookeville.

He was preceded in death by infant grandson Jackson Mitchell Brown; father Carmon C. Brown; moth-er Frankie Brown Stanley.

Brown was a teacher, coach, and school administrator for 48 years. He is a member of the Lipscomb University Athletic Hall of Fame, Tennessee Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, TSSAA Hall of Fame, McGavock High School Hall of Fame, Clay County Sports Hall of Fame, MNPS Sports Hall of Fame. He was Tennessee High School Principal of the Year in 2017. He was a member of Madison Church of Christ and former member and elder of Donelson Church of Christ. Visitation was Saturday Feb. 12 at Madison Church of Christ with Celebration of Life service following.

