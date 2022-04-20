BROWN, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Brown, 60, Lebanon, passed away on April 10.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Leo Brown; brother, Bobby Brown; and sister, Cindy Brown. He is survived by his wife, Malinda Brown; mother, Barbara Brown; children, Brandon (Cassie) Brown and Amanda Brown; sister, Debbie Brown; grandchildren, Bryson Brown and Kirsten Brown; nephews, Cyrus Williams and Christopher Brown; and nieces, Brittany Kelley and Crystal Parkerson.

Terry was an avid Redskins fan, and he loved all things outdoors…especially deer hunting and fishing! He was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly.

The Funeral Service was Saturday, April 16 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor David Daugherty officiating. The Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Bran-don Brown, Cyrus Williams, Daryl Sullivan, Daryl Weeks, Jake Blaylock, Dwayne Blaylock, and Bryson Brown serving as Pallbearers and Christopher Brown, Pee Wee Tatum, Tim Perry, and Stan Cowan serving as Honorary Pallbearers. The Visitation was Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.