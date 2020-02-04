Bruce, Nellie Frances

Nellie Frances Bruce, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 3, 2020. Mrs. Bruce was the daughter of the late Leslie Coy and Judie Frances McCord Stinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Holland Bruce, son, Thomas Elwood Bruce, and siblings, Lester Stinson, M.C. Stinson, Louella Biltucci and Martha Seagroves.

She is survived by: Daughters – Paulette Bruce and Jane Bruce (Steve) Thomas; Brother – Vernon (Barbara) Stinson; Sister – Elese (Al) Baird; Sister-in-law – Esterlene Stinson; Grandson – Wesley Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice..

Visitation will be 10 a.m. till noon Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com