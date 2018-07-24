Brumley, Edna Rovene Belcher

Rovene Belcher Brumley passed away on July 17, 2018 at age 77. No services will be scheduled. Please make Memorial Donations in her name to SCAN (105 East High Street, Lebanon TN 37087) and/or Lebanon Senior Citizens Center (670 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon TN 37087).
Mrs. Brumley worked in many careers in her life but may be most remembered as a tax preparer. She is survived by children David Belcher, Tammie (Clayton) Hulse, and Penny (James) Trisdale, grandchildren Doug (Tara) Hulse, Kisha (James) Flora, Jimmy Hulse, Shane (Stephanie) Neely, Wynde (David) White, Melanie (Steven) Young, and Allison Trisdale, 8 great-grandchildren, step-mom Pauline Sanders, sister Lou (Jim) Cannon, brother Tom Sanders, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Jimmy Belcher, parents Douglas and Mattie Lou Sanders, and sisters Nettie Ruth and Jessie Nell. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 37087.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.