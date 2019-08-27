News Ticker

Bruner, Douglas

Douglas Bruner, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at the age of 72. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-7 p.m.

Doug is survived by wife of 48 years, Cynthia Laursen Bruner; three sons, Jerod (Nicole) Bruner, Rhett (Autumn) Bruner, and Garrett (Lydia) Bruner; grandchildren, Linden, Mila, Laursen, and Landry.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

