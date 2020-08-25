Bruning, Charles Albert

Charles Albert Bruning, 72 of Lebanon, passed to the Lord’s Heavenly Home on Aug. 18, 2020, following his journey with cancer. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. at Nashville National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Cheryl Bruning; children, Kathleen (Richard) Kennedy, Christine (Jeremie) Perry, Jeanine Bruning, Jaclyn Bruning, and Richard (Sarah) Fyhr; grandchildren, Brycen Bruning, Gavin Kennedy, Gabrielle Perry, Avalyn Bruning, Elliana Fyhr, and Cora Fyhr; siblings, Diane (Paul) Boettcher, Alfred (Mary) Bruning, and Donald (Maureen) Bruning; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Alfred and Olga Kuenzig Bruning, he was preceded in death by sister, Marilyn MacDonald.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105).

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.