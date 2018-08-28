Bryan, Rachel Ann

Rachel Bryan passed away on Aug. 27, 2018, at age 90. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Aug. 30, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial.
She is survived by her son Ed (Stephanie) Bryan of Brentwood TN, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sisters Ludie Tomlin, Odell Simpson, Lera Raniey, Birdiemai Ambrose, and Birtha Phillips, and brother James Holt. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Lelyette Bryan, son Bobby Carl, and parents Lela Bennett and Frank Holt. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
