Bubel, Debra Jean

Debra Jean “Debbie” Bubel, age 64 of Old Hickory, died July 25, 2020. Debbie was the daughter of the late Andy and Mary Doan Langolf. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Nelson.

She is survived by: Children – Steve Bubel and Brian (Debbie Speck) Bubel; Companion of 21 years – Larry Haggard; Sister – Linda Nelson; Grandchildren – Madison Bubel and Elyzabeth Collier.

Family and friends will gather from 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel to celebrate Debbie’s life. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com