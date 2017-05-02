Bunt, Danny Charles

Danny Charles Bunt, age 57, of Lebanon, TN, died April 29, 2017. Danny was a Process Engineer at Aladdin Temp-Rite. He earned his Associates Degree at Warren University. Danny was the son of the late, Charles Weaver Bunt and Vernice Joyce Ramsey Bunt. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Denise Bunt.

He is survived by: Wife – Regina Cook Bunt; Children – Steven Cory Bunt, Rachel (Jon) Walpole and Valerie (Nick) Dearsman; Siblings – Kenny (Patsy) Bunt, Brenda (Richard) Miller, David G. (Nancy F.) Bunt, Tamera Bunt, Milton (Kim) Hanvy and Thomas Hanvy; Grandchildren – Michael Nelson, III, Jamiles Sims, Landon Bunt, Jackson Walpole, Michayla Nelson and Jaylyn Dearsman; Niece and nephews – Gary Shaw, Danny Wayne Roberts, Glenn Bunt, Trinity Nutter and Christian Nutter; Many other extended family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to a College Education Fund for Danny’s grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.