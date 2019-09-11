Burglary suspect leads Wilson County deputies in pursuit

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence located on Old Shannon Road in Lebanon.

Roger Dewane Watts

Upon arrival, Deputy Travis Donnell spotted a person matching the description of the suspect located at the residence. The suspect, later identified as Roger Dewane Watts of Murfreesboro, quickly fled the scene in a black Acura by driving through a field and striking a detective’s vehicle. He eventually made it back out on Old Shannon Road, leading Deputy Donnell on a pursuit.

Sgt. Kyle Wright deployed a stinger spike system, a device used to puncture or flatten tires, and was successful in striking the passenger side tires as Watts then proceeded to go west bound on Franklin Road toward Highway 109. The vehicle lost control around the 5100 block of Franklin Road where Watts was quickly taken into custody.

“The owner of the house immediately contacted 911 when she observed a suspicious person at her residence,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “She was very observant and gave us pertinent information regarding the description of the suspect. Deputy Donnell relied upon his training and the deputies who backed him up did an exceptional job by taking this convicted felon into custody.”

Watts was booked into the Wilson County Jail and will face charges of 2 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. Pending the outcome of the investigation, Watts may face additional charges. An initial court appearance in General Sessions Court has been set for Jan. 23, 2020.