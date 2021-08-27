BURKEEN, Sr., John Laymon

John Laymon Burkeen, Sr., 80, Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 8. John was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, John Thomas Burkeen and Modene Masterson Burkeen.

He is survived by: Children John (Andrea) Burkeen, Jr. and Kelly Ann (Bubba) Maxwell; Brothers Wayne (Sherry) Burkeen, Terry (Janice) Burkeen and Kenneth (Cheryl) Burkeen; Grandchildren, Emily Maxell, Kelcie Maxwell, Olivia (Jamie) Hinchman, Gracie (Taylor) Berryman and Evan Burkeen; Great-grandchildren, Ellie Maxwell Joines and John Taylor Berryman; Many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was Saturday, Aug. 21 at Center Chapel Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN with Darrell Duncan, Terry Burkeen, Dwight Spurlock and Doug Ferguson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Club 180 Ministry/Rivers Edge Fellowship, 716 School Road, Cumberland, KY 40823.

Visitation was Saturday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.