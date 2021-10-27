BURNS, Kenneth Malcolm

Kenneth Malcolm Burns, 64, Lebanon, died Oct. 19. Kenny was born in Nashville and was the son of the late, Thomas Robert and Mary Elizabeth James Burns. Kenny was a 1976 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He served as a Lieutenant Deputy for the Wilson County Sheriff’s office for 30 years.

He is survived by: Wife of nearly 46 years Dale Burns; Children Jason Burns and April (Heath) Martin; Brothers Thomas J. (Tracey) Burns and John (Gail) Brummitt; Sister Teresa (Billy) Denson; Grandchil-dren Haisley Ann Burns and Caden Parker Burns; Several nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends

Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 22, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Samuel Pruitt officiating. Inter-ment followed at Ever Rest Cemetery in Pleasantview.

Visitation was Thursday and Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.