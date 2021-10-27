Kenneth Malcolm Burns, 64, Lebanon, died Oct. 19. Kenny was born in Nashville and was the son of the late, Thomas Robert and Mary Elizabeth James Burns. Kenny was a 1976 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He served as a Lieutenant Deputy for the Wilson County Sheriff’s office for 30 years.
He is survived by: Wife of nearly 46 years Dale Burns; Children Jason Burns and April (Heath) Martin; Brothers Thomas J. (Tracey) Burns and John (Gail) Brummitt; Sister Teresa (Billy) Denson; Grandchil-dren Haisley Ann Burns and Caden Parker Burns; Several nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends
Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 22, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Samuel Pruitt officiating. Inter-ment followed at Ever Rest Cemetery in Pleasantview.
Visitation was Thursday and Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
BURNS, Kenneth Malcolm
