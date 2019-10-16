Burton, Mark Edmund

Mark Edmund “Eddie” Burton, age 58 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 12 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Eddie was preceded in death by parents, Leslie L. and Bernice Noles Burton, Sr.; brother, John T. Burton. He is survived by loving wife of 26 years, Toni Tubb Burton; brother, Leslie L. (Shirley) Burton; father and mother-in-law, Billy Jack and Alice Tubb; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Mike) Hobbs, Jackie (Jerry) Harris, and Vickie Knight; nieces and nephews, Lesley (Seth) Burton Chapman, Justin Hobbs, Heather (Darrell) Tidwell, Clint Harris, and Connor Harris; cousin, Sam Burton; and special pet, Prissy Girl; several great-nieces and nephews and numerous other family members also survive.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.