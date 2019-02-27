Bus involved in minor accident

A Wilson County School bus was involved in a minor accident last Wednesday while returning from a field trip.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said she received a notification from their transportation director about the incident around 1:15 p.m. Feb. 20. The bus was carrying 54 Mt. Juliet High School students back from Murfreesboro when a tractor trailer struck the bus. No injuries were reported, and the principal contacted parents for all of the students.

Johnson said the bus had minor damage to one of the mirrors and the left side of the bus as well as damage to the bumper.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency responded to the accident as a matter of protocol, Johnson said, but left almost immediately.