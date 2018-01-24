Bush, Robert Holland

Robert Holland Bush, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 14, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Holland and Helen Johnston Bush of Short Beach, CT.

Born Feb. 4, 1943 in New Haven, CT, he spent his early years in Short Beach. He was a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division of the United States Army, specializing in parachute assault operations into denied areas. He moved to Nashville in 1963 and retired as on premise sales manager at Lipman Bros., Inc. after 32 years in 2005.

Bob was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anne Bunyan Bush; son Eric Andrew Bush of Las Vegas, NV; daughters Marion Bush Reese and Cynthia Bush (Jason) Fogg both of Springhill, TN; Melissa Anne Bush, Auburn, AL; Laura Elizabeth Bush of Chattanooga, TN; brother Malcolm Bush of Short Beach, CT and sister Cynthia Bush (William) Faticone of Branford, CT. He is also survived by six grandchildren Michael, Dustin, and Cameron Reese, Meghan Perkins, Jonah and McKensey Fogg.

Memorial services for Mr. Bush will be Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at 3 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 85 Fairway Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37214.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.

Since Bob’s hobby was South Western Indian culture and hunting arrowheads, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to his beloved Chaco Culture National Historic Park, ruins of the Ancient Pueblo People who lived there from AD 900 to 1150. He visited there every year for 30 years. PO Box 220 Nageezi, NM 87037.

Arrangements by the Historical Mount Olivet Funeral Home & Cemetery. 1101 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37210 (616) 255-4193.