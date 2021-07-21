BUTCHER, Jr., Hillard Franklin

Hillard Franklin Butcher, Jr., 75, passed away July 12, surrounded by his family.

Frank was born in Ft. Wayne, Ind. and was the son of the late, Hillard Franklin Butcher, Sr. and Hilda Louise Butcher. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Butcher.

He is survived by: wife of 49 years, Barbara Ann Butcher; children, Katherine Grace (Michael) Patch, Kristina Louise (Chad) Crocker, Rev. Kenneth Franklin (Missy) Butcher and Kelly Michele (Tommy) Leak; Brothers, Steve (Barb) Butcher and Jimmy Butcher; Grandchildren, Brooklynn Rose Patch, Sarah Grace Patch, Christopher Franklin Butcher, Julianne Faith Butcher, Hailey Ann Leak and Lindsey Eliza-beth Leak.

Funeral services were Friday, July 16 at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Charles McCaskey, Pastor Mike Reese and Pastor James Hambrick officiating. Interment with military honors followed at 1 p.m. at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville. Active pallbearers were Michael Patch, Chad Crocker, Tommy Leak, Mike Bell, Matthew McGilliard and Andy Barlow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Food Pantry at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation was Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel and prior to service Friday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.