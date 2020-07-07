Butler, Suzanne Williams

Suzanne Williams Butler, age 63 of Mt. Juliet, died June 30, 2020. Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Edward Joe Williams, and her nephew, Alex Hendrix.

She is survived by: Children – Hayley Butler and Chad Butler; Mother – Beulah Carillon; Brothers – Mark (Heidi) Williams and Eddie (Rita) Williams; Sisters – Donna (Tom) Herrod and Joni (David) Hendrix; Granddaughter – Kamryn Butler; Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Kamryn’s Scholarship Fund at MPD Community Credit Union.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com