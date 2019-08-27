Butts, Rodney

Rodney Butts, age 57 of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor Ryan Bennett, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.

In addition to his parents Hershel and Mona Jean Butts, he is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Lisa Butts; children, Mona Lisa (Patrick) Butts-Skrobe and William Lee Butts; grandson, Gavin Michael-Scott Skrobe; siblings, Tammy Jean (Rickey) Frasure, Anita Delean Heath, and Laura Lynn Butts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Ethel Butts, William Wilson, and Esta Dilley.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.