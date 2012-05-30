Buy Mt. Juliet First

Just wanted to tell all the wonderful residents of Mt. Juliet well done! Because of your efforts our sales tax numbers continue to climb. With 2012 now upon us and 2013 just around the corner I’d love to see all residents adopt a Buy and Shop Mt. Juliet Businesses First motto. With our economy seeing some tough times, there is no better time than 2012 and beyond to support your local business community by buying and shopping Mt. Juliet first. The more we spend in our own community the more our community benefits, and so do we.

As with any community, the importance of its citizens spending their hard earned tax dollars locally is vitally important to the community’s economy and its citizens. With Mt. Juliet’s rapid growth and new businesses literally opening daily we’re starting to see an even greater need to spend our tax dollars locally. For example, Mt. Juliet businesses depend upon our tax dollars for survival. They make huge investments in our local community in an attempt to provide a service or convenience and desperately need and deserve our support.

Our schools, businesses, roads and many other services depend on the local economy for survival. When a business sets up shop in Mt. Juliet their goal is to provide services and conveniences to local citizens. In return, the local economy gets a boosts from the additional revenue generated locally and a trickle down effect occurs. Without local businesses providing these much needed services citizens are forced to call on vendors in other cities and towns. As a result, these vendors have to drive and ship their merchandise further and that cost is passed on to the customer/consumer. Unfortunately, money spent in other cities and counties benefi ts that community and not ours.

Therefore, I would like for each citizen to make every effort possible to spend your tax dollars locally. I totally understand that Mt. Juliet doesn’t currently, nor will it ever be able to offer every available service or convenience, but I would like for everyone to please patronize the businesses and services we have. In other words, if we have a business that offers something we need, we should make every effort to patronize that business and not a business outside our community. What is spent here benefits here, what is spent elsewhere benefits that community. For example, if you know that you need gasoline, try and plan your gas purchases locally, if you need groceries, buy them locally and so on. The more we spend locally the better off our community will be.

In a nut shell, if you can buy it at home and support our local businesses, then please do so. Current businesses, services and products not currently located in Mt. Juliet are much more likely to locate here if they see that our citizens support and patronize their local businesses. Our community and its businesses depend upon your support and patronage. For example,

Academy Sports, Jonathan’s Grille, Longhorn and Whitecastle chose Mt. Juliet for multiple reasons with the largest reason being your proven track record of supporting local businesses fi rst. In closing, please buy and shop locally. Its money well spent and will benefi t us and our community for years to come.

You will also save yourself lots of gasoline and time by not having to drive as far to shop, eat and play.

Sincerely,

Kenneth D. Martin