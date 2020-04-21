Byrd, Brenda May Truett

Brenda May Truett Byrd, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Byrd; daughters Brandy (Coda) Byrd, Mercy (Nate) James; grandsons Reece and Parker James; siblings Vicki (Clarence) Wilkins and Sherri (Bobby) Goins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Ed and Hilda Truett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.