Byrd, Johnny Lee

Johnny Lee Byrd, age 88 of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Donelson, passed away March 12, 2019. Mr. Byrd was the son of the late Dewey and Elma Rector Byrd and was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann Newport Byrd. He is survived by his sister, Leela Cross; son, Michael Byrd; daughters, Teri Byrd (Howard Blaydes) and Kimberly Ann (Barry) Lance; grandchildren, Jonathan Ryan (Sara) Hodges and Rachel Ann Hodges; and great-grandchildren, Wren Grey Hodges and another due in October.

A funeral service was held March 16 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rutland Place Staff Appreciation Fund, 435 NW Rutland Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

