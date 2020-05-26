Byrd, Stan

Stan Byrd, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 23, 2020. The family will schedule a service at a later date.

He is survived by wife, Valerie Byrd; daughter, Caitlin (Spencer) Foote; step-children, Will (Rebecca) Wilson and Claire Wilson; grandchildren, Eleanor, Corinne, Silas, and one on the way; sisters, Peggy and Christa. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.