CADENA, Gladys Mariela

Gladys Mariela Cadena, 79, Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 7, where she passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by granddaughter, Isabella Ashley Cadena, father and mother, Eliseo de la Torre Camacho and Maria Antonia Garcia.

She is survived by: children, Fernando Cadena, Eduardo Cadena, and Alberto Cadena; grandchildren, Vicente Guillermo Cadena, Adrianna Marcela Cadena, Cinjen Lei Cadena, Sasha Mariela Cadena, and Nicolas Eduardo Cadena; siblings, Eliseo de la Torre Garcia, Hector Hernan de la Torre Garcia and Blanca Cecilia de la Torre Garcia.

The funeral mass is Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Community Church in Old Hickory. The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral mass. The mass will be simultaneously live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/ststephencatholiccommunitytn/

As an expression of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association/ alz.org or to the Lung Association/ lung.org in memory of Gladys Mariela Cadena.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.