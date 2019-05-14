Cafego, Gary

Gary Cafego went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Cafego and Maxine Cafego.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Patsy Taylor Cafego; daughters Nancy (Robbe) Greene and Emily (James) Midgett; grandchildren Emma Katherine Greene and Nolan James Midgett; and sister Roselea (Willard Fox) Cafego.

A service was held May 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Donelson.

