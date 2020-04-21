Cain, Janet Kaye

Janet Kaye Cain, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, died April 14, 2020. Mrs. Cain was the daughter of the late Florinda and Elena Vigorito Bartone. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Angie Bartone, Stephen Bartone, and Lucille Krafchak.

She is survived by: Husband of 54 years – Marvin Wayne Cain; Children – Jeffrey David Cain and Rachel Ann Cain; Sister – Loretta Mirando; Several nieces and nephews; Granddog – Sofie.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.