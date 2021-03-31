CAMDEN, John Edward

John Edward Camden was born in Alton, Mo. on a cold, windy, snowy day on Jan. 12, 1937 to Rena Mae and Cecil Hubert Camden. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his older half-brother, younger brother (Tom Camden), and one of his sisters, (Linda Hollis). John’s childhood carried him across the state of Missouri, from the shadows of the Ozarks to the gateway to the west. As a child, he loved sneaking into Sportsman’s Park to catch a glimpse of Stan Musial and the Gashouse Gang as they came to define an era of baseball. He sold newspapers in the pre-dawn cold in the middle of the streets bathed in starlight. He ended the fights his younger brother Tom started. He helped his younger sisters grow up tough, strong, and unafraid of what the world would throw at them. Such is the life of a young man who attended seven different high schools. He loved his mother dearly until the day she left him. His was a hard world, but one filled with love and family—there’s a rousing card game being played today in that corner of heaven that allows more colorful language. But life in Missouri was too small for John, who skipped town to join the Air Force so fast they had to mail him a copy of his high-school diploma. Service to his country became the defining aspect of John’s life. The idea of America captivated him, and he loved his country dearly. Over the next forty years, John’s service took him around the globe—from the gentle island paradise of Guam, to the desolate frozen plains of northern Alaska. He served in times of peace and war, and at all times, he served honorably. John was a highly decorated airman. But the true measure of his career is not the ribbons on his chest, but in the lives of the men he touched. They were—and they remain—a Band of Brothers.

45 years of marriage is a remarkable achievement. John and Bettie enjoyed a true partnership. Bettie’s gentle spirit and loving instinct was a perfect complement to John’s damn-the-cannons approach to just about everything. They made each other’s lives richer, and in doing so, enriched everyone around them. He loved her dearly, till death bid them part.

He will be missed by many and forgotten by none.

He is survived by: wife of 45 years, Bettie Camden; son, Wes Camden; daughter-in-law, Emily Camden; grandson and namesake, John Alton “Jack” Camden; sisters, Myra and Katie.

Graveside services with military honors were Tuesday, March 30, at Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.