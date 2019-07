Cammarata, John Sr.

John Cammarata, Sr., age 88 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 9, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 46 years, Rose Cammarata; parents, Vito and Rosalie Cammarata; brother, Jimmy Cammarata; sisters, Mary Hoppel, Nina Kabacinski, Rose Peters. Survived by children, William Cammarata, Jack (Laura) Cammarata, John (Wilma) Cammarata, Steven Cammarata, and Michael Cammarata; brothers, Mike and Vito Cammarata; grandchildren, Sammy, Angela, Anthony, Rose, Elizabeth, and Christina Cammarata; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Briley, and Nevaeh; sixth son Joe Sullivan; Goddaughter, Charlene Hoppel Brown.

A Celebration of Life was held July 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or The Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street #206, Nashville, TN 37210.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com