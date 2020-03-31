Campbell, Gloria Renee

Gloria Renee Campbell, age 62 of Old Hickory, died March 25, 2020. Gloria was the daughter of the late Henry Gordon Brooks and Betty Brooks.

She is survived by: Children – Brad (Elesha) Campbell, Cindy Campbell and Crystal Campbell; Siblings – Margaret Salley, Gordon Brooks, Angela Wilson and Allen Brooks; Grandchildren – Kayla Young, Blake Campbell, Yasmin Caruthers and Bryson Campbell; Boyfriend – Dennis Malugen; Former Husband – Rick Campbell; Many nieces, nephews, close family friends and co-workers; Fur babies – Marco and Duke.

Funeral services were held March 29 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

