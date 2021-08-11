CAMPBELL, Roy Lee. Jr.

Roy Lee Campbell Jr., 55, Mt Juliet, passed away Wednesday, July 21.

Roy was born Dec. 31, 1965 in Nashville. He worked in construction for Precision Builders. He was a Baptist. He was a big Tennessee Titans football fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing both in person and on TV but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Betty, his father Roy Lee Campbell Sr., his grandparents, James and Irene Cruse and Vernon and Reba Campbell and his brother in law Jeff Fortner.

He is survived by his mother Sara J. “Janie” Campbell, his children Heather Marek, Bobby Campbell and Scotty Campbell, by his three grandchildren Brayden Marek, Chloe Marek and Colton Campbell and by his sisters Nancy Fortner and Marsha Campbell, and by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

There was a gathering of family and friends Monday July 26. Celebration of Life services were in the Tulip Grove room at Hermitage Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Campbell family.