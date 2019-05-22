Canavan, James Vincent “Jim”

Jim Canavan passed away May 11, 2019, at age 81. The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the service. Inurnment will follow the service at 2 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Canavan is preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Canavan, son Paul Canavan, and his parents Gertrude Filkins and Harold Canavan. He is survived by daughters Patricia Fulton and Sharon Lynch, grandchildren Amber Fulton, Emma Fulton, Danny Evins, Shanae Clay, and Dan Canavan, and siblings Ed Canavan and Shirley Teter.

