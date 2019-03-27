Cantrell, Morgan

Morgan Cantrell, age 83 of Watertown, passed away March 18, 2019. Morgan was born in Kingston, West Virginia, to John and Bessie Cantrell in 1935, the youngest of seven children.

Morgan is survived by his wife of 57 years Judy Cantrell, daughters Terissa and Lisa, his older brother Ralph and several nieces and nephews.

At Mr. Cantrell’s request, his remains will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663,