CAPPS, David Wayne

David Wayne Capps, 64, passed away Sept. 26.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Capps; and his best friend, Kevin Bond. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Capps; mother, Martha Capps; children, Heather (Vinny) Peila; step-children, Darrell (Cari) Epperson and Crystal (Michael) Bates brother, Mark Anthony Capps; sisters, Maryann (Joe) Robinson, Deborah (Eddie) Ross, and Tennie Bean; five step-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Wayne & Helen Wright, and Rodney & September Murphy.

The funeral service were Friday, Oct. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

The Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.