Cargile, Curtis Wayne

Curtis Wayne Cargile, age 80, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Curtis Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Inez Williams; wife, Verna Belle Cargile: daughter, Cynthia Cargile; Sons, Curtis Wayne Cargile, Jr. and Donnie Dees; and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by: Sons – T. W. (Shana) Cargile and Chet (Jayme) Golden; Daughters – Skeeter (Rick) Hudgens, Yvonne Parks and Pamela (Glenn) Orsburn; Grandchildren – Trisha Cargile, Tyffany (Braden) Cargile, Angela Cargile, Misty (Chris) Cargile, Roxanne (Josh) Cecil, Kami (Justin) Buchanan, Pamela Parks, Mike (Taylor) Van Hoozen, Matt Van Hoozen, Curtis Ray Cargile, Chris Simmonds, Stephen Simmons, Johnny Parks, and Michael Parks; Numerous great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com