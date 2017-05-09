Carloss, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Carloss, age 72, of Hermitage, TN, died April 22, 2017. Pat was the daughter of the late, Ansel Boyd and Annie Green Nabers. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Burdette and Bobby Boyd and her step-sisters, Lou, Sue and Marji.

She is survived by: Husband of 32 years – Gordon Carloss; Daughter – Tonya (Kerry) Jenkins; Sisters-in-law – Joy Boyd and Gail Boyd; Grandchildren – Coleman Jenkins and Emily Jenkins; Great-grandchild – Skyla Jenkins; Several Nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.