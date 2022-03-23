CARNAHAN, Bobby Vernon

Bobby Vernon Carnahan, 93, Mt. Juliet, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 15 at his residence in Mt. Juliet. Bobby is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.

Graveside Services with Military Honors and Interment for Bobby Vernon Carnahan was Monday from the Kirby Cemetery in Lafayette with Steve Blackman officiating.

Visitation with the family was Monday at Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.

He is survived by: Wife, Maria G. Carnahan of Mt. Juliet, Daughters and Sons-in-law, Judy and Joe Hunter of Chesapeake, Va., Monica and Eddie Bell of Mt. Juliet, Sons and Daughter-in-law, Bruce and Susan Carnahan of Blairsville, Ga., Stan Carnahan of Chattanooga. Grandchildren, Skyla and Benji Herod, Katie and Judd Lori, Barett and Nina Carnahan, Amara Hunter, Sophia Hunter, Carmen Bell and three Great-Grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs, Directors, (615)699-2191