CARPENTER, Chad Hamilton

Chad Hamilton Carpenter, 45, Mt. Juliet, may have passed away March 31, but his one-of-a-kind larger-than-life personality will never be forgotten. He enjoyed family, fishing, traveling, cooking, football, all things Vegas, going to the beach and was always looking for the latest gossip. He was passionate about supporting his dad’s Purple Heart chapter and Auburn football. Chad was born in Anniston, Ala. He was a 1995 graduate of Springdale High School in Springdale, Ark. and attended the University of Arkansas where he met his wife and was a member of The Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. Chad was a natural born salesman and was employed by ACME Food Sales.

To cherish his memory are his wife of 18 years, Alicia Carpenter; daughter, McKenna Carpenter, 8; parents, Woody and Rebecca Carpenter; older brother Zack and his wife, Wanda Carpenter; grandmother, Ellen Rhodes; aunts, DeEnna and her husband, Greg McAlear and Betty Tankersley; cousins, Jeff Tankersley, Philip Tankersley, Gary Cooper, and Taylor Griffin; in-laws, Bill and Madeline Fly; and sister-in-law, Adrianne Fly. He also has a niece and several nephews.

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate Chad’s life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at First Baptist Church, 123 Church Street, N.E., Decatur, AL.

In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in Chad’s honor to the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 2212 to Woody Carpenter, 3004 Lenox Dr SW, Decatur, AL 35603.

