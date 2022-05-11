CARRELL, James Benny

James Benny Carrell, 67, Mt. Juliet passed away on May 5.

Benny grew up in East Tennessee and later moved to Nashville. He worked for Bellsouth/AT&T for 40 years. Enjoyed playing darts, riding his Harley, and traveling with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hazel Carrell; and grandmother, Martha Mont-gomery. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Carrell; son, Marcus (Jessica) Carrell; stepchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Godwin, Tracey (Cody) Calvin; grandchildren, Henry and Emma; step-grandchildren, Aus-tin, Ryan, Gracie, Cody Jr., Bailey, Brody, Gunner, Dillion, and Kinsleigh.

The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with JT Moody, Sam Berry, Rod-man Rodman, Brett Gaffney, Earl Pemberton, and Thomas Smalley serving as Pallbearers, and Bobby Pewitt serving as Honorary Pallbearers. The Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.