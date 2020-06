Carter, Joseph Franklin

Joseph Franklin Carter, age 95 of Mt. Juliet, died June 15, 2020. Mr. Carter was the son of the late Thomas and Donie Billions Carter. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mamie Sue Thompson Carter.

He is survived by: Daughters – Claudia (Tim) Hargrove, Carol Allison and Janie (Mike) Warner, Nine Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and four Great-great grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held June 19, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Fayetteville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 735 N. Mt. Juliet road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com