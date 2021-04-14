CARTER, Will Ann Bolden

Will Ann Bolden Carter, 75, Old Hickory, died April 7.

Ann was born in Nashville, and was the daughter of the late, Allen Bolden and Pauline Weakley Bolden. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a former member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. Ann was an antique dealer and formerly owned The Antique Exchange Mall on 8th Avenue in Nashville and Carter’s Antiques and The Antique Shop and Tea Room in the Franklin Historic District. She was very generous and nothing gave her greater pleasure than giving to others. Ann was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Anne Mae Bolden; sister, Mary Elizabeth Spears and brother, Michael Donald Bolden.

She is survived by: husband of 47 years, Gene Carter; children, Stephen K. (Jennifer) Green, Lesley (Allen) Curtis, Lisa (Patrick) Bastain and Joey B. (Monique) Johnson; siblings, Bobby (Janette) Bolden, Penny (Tommy) Johnson, Tommy (Michelle) Bolden, Betty Jo (Phil) Garrott and Ronnie Bolden; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating.

Flowers accepted on memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Victory Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.