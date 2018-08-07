Cason, Imogene Ledford “Jean”

Imogene Ledford “Jean” Cason, age 90 of Old Hickory, died July 31, 2018. Mrs. Cason was the daughter of the late Rufus Houston and Carrie Orene Brown Ledford. She was also preceded in death in 1986 by her husband, Charles O. Cason, and by her sisters, Ruth Kinkaid, Polly Carter and Edna Birdwell. Mrs. Cason was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by: Daughters – Vicki (Elton) Wiseman, Sarah (Chuck) Dunlap and Nancy (Bob) Rose; 4 Grandchildren; 4 Great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Aug. 3 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at John L. Clark Memorial Cemetery in Gainesboro, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to especially thank the administration, nurses and staff at Providence Place of Mt. Juliet and Kindred Hospice.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
